Andhra Pradesh committed to face Covid-19, save people's lives: Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is committed to resolutely face the Covid-19 pandemic and take every necessary step required to protect the health and lives of the people in the State, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said.

Addressing the budget session of the State Legislature on Thursday through virtual mode from Raj Bhavan in view of the Covid pandemic, the Governor appealed to the people to safeguard themselves from the Covid by taking necessary safety measures. The Governor said brevity of the Budget session is dictated by the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 engulfing the entire country. He said that though the country is facing grave circumstances, respecting the sanctity of the legislative process, it is necessary for conducting the budget session of the Legislature.

He said the second wave in the country started on February 10 and on that day, the total confirmed cases were 11,000 and in the subsequent 50 days, on an average 22,000 cases were reported, which rose sharply to a daily average of 89,800 cases in the next 10 days. Subsequently, it crossed four lakh per day and 40 per cent of Covid deaths in the country had occurred in the second wave, he explained. The Governor conveyed his condolences to all those who lost their near and dear ones to Covid19 and saluted all the frontline workers, who are selflessly performing their duty to combat the virus with utmost courage.

Elaborating the measures taken up by the government to combat Covid19, he said that from zero testing laboratories in May 2020, the State could establish testing facilities upto sub-district level. A total 632 Covid hospitals with 46,056 beds and 18,270 additional staff were established and further temporary hospitals abetting medical colleges using german hangers were also arranged.

He said considering the global and national economic slowdown, the State’s economy has demonstrated strong resilience once again. The advance estimates of the state economy for the year 2020-21 projected the overall growth rate at 1.58 percent against the Nation’s growth rate of -3.8 percent at current prices and the Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh moved up to 1.03 percent from Rs 1,68,480 in 2019-20 to Rs 1,70,215 in 2020-21.

“Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state economy, my government has remained steadfast on its vow of ensuring inclusive governance and unwavering support to welfare of farmers, women, underprivileged, marginalised and vulnerable groups. Focus on education and health continues to be an integral part of the state’s welfare agenda,” he said and added that the government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto, which is a testimony to its commitment to the people of the state. Stating that the government has announced a welfare calendar for the year 2021-22, the Governor elaborated on schemes that had benefited different sections of the society.