Andhra Pradesh government notifies black fungus as epidemic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spurt in suspected black fungus cases, the State government has notified mucormycosis under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“In view of the outbreak of mucormycosis among immunocompromised patients, especially Covid-19 patients, as per recommendations of the State Epidemiological Committee on Covid-19, every suspect and confirmed case of mucormycosis with or without corona symptoms shall be notified to the district health authorities — the DM&HO," the GO issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal read.

The Governor issued The AP Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, which will be in force for one year. Accordingly, all healthcare facilities (government and private) shall follow the norms for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis issued by the Union Health Ministry, ICMR or the State government.

All the facilities shall report each and every suspected or confirmed case of mucormycosis to the Commissioner of Health through the respective DM&HO and the Collector.

The order stated that no person or institution or organisation shall spread any information or material for management of mucormycosis without prior permission from the Health Commissioner. Disobeying the regulations shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC (45 of 1860).

SOS for drug but volume low; need to scale up import