STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government notifies black fungus as epidemic

The Governor issued The Andhra Pradesh Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, which will be in force for one year.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus, Mucormycosis

Doctors treating a Black Fungus infected patient (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spurt in suspected black fungus cases, the State government has notified mucormycosis under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“In view of the outbreak of mucormycosis among immunocompromised patients, especially Covid-19 patients, as per recommendations of the State Epidemiological Committee on Covid-19, every suspect and confirmed case of mucormycosis with or without corona symptoms shall be notified to the district health authorities — the DM&HO," the GO issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal read.

The Governor issued The AP Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, which will be in force for one year. Accordingly, all healthcare facilities (government and private) shall follow the norms for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis issued by the Union Health Ministry, ICMR or the State government.

All the facilities shall report each and every suspected or confirmed case of mucormycosis to the Commissioner of Health through the respective DM&HO and the Collector. 

The order stated that no person or institution or organisation shall spread any information or material for management of mucormycosis without prior permission from the Health Commissioner. Disobeying the regulations shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC (45 of 1860).

SOS for drug but volume low; need to scale up import

  • The Centre asks states to notify mucormycosis or black fungus under the epidemic Act
  • Black fungus has already killed 90 in Maharashtra, where 1,500 such cases have been detected; 850 are under treatment in hospitals
  • Maharashtra tells PM it needs 1.50-2 lakh vials of Amphotericin B to treat the fungus, but has received only 16,000 from the Centre so far
  • Six Indian firms are manufacturing Amphotericin B. Five more companies have approval to produce it
  • Some companies have so far placed orders to import 5-6 lakh vials of the shot
  • “You have to get the medicine from wherever in the world. You have to take steps right now,” Delhi HC tells Centre
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Fungus in Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp