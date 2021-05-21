APSRTC sends e-bus tender to judicial preview

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC management has submitted tender documents (Request for Proposal and Draft Concession Agreement) to the Judicial Preview Committee on Thursday inviting objections/suggestions for the induction of 350 electric buses into RTC from the general public.

APSRTC executive director (Engineering) P Krishna Mohan said that the Department of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 350 AC electric buses (9M/12M length).

​The tender documents are placed in public domain on www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in) for objections.