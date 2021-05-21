STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Budget allocates Rs 1,000 crore for development of smart cities in Andhra Pradesh

The allocation is 7.2 per cent higher than the previous fiscal’s allocation, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy noted

Published: 21st May 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has allocated Rs 8,727.08 crore, or about 3.79 per cent of the total budget outlay, for municipal administration and urban development department, with an objective to achieve sustainable development goals of clean water and sanitation, and making human settlements inclusive, safe and resilient. The allocation is 7.2 per cent higher than the previous fiscal’s allocation, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy noted.

Some of the important allocations made include Rs 1,000 crore for the development of smart cities in the state as against Rs 300 crore made in the 2020-21 fiscal. While there has been no major allocation for metro rail projects proposed in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada-Amaravati, Rs 3.6 crore has been allocated for the department administrative purposes.

Other significant allocations included Rs 367.86 crore for AMRUT scheme, Rs 300 crore for Andhra Pradesh Urban Water Supply and Septage Management Improvement Project, and Rs 226.18 crore for APTIDCO (economically weaker sections housing). Municipal ward secretariats and municipal ward volunteers were earmarked with Rs 942 crore and Rs 395 crore, respectively.

About Rs 179 crore was allocated for construction of community toilets in urban local bodies under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and another Rs 80 crore for individual household lavetories. A total of Rs 85 crore has been set aside for infrastructure development in grade-III municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, besides solid waste management projects.

Buggana noted that the state government has taken up AP Urban Water Supply Project at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with AIIB assistance to provide potable drinking water to 3.3 million urban population in 50 ULBs. “The government has taken up establishment of 560 YSR Urban Clinics in the 120 ULBs. Under AMRUT scheme, works such as water supply, sewage and septage management and storm water drains are scheduled to be completed by December, 2021,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Budget Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp