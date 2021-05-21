STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 14.5 per cent in Andhra's Guntur district

Out of 43 mandals, voluntary lockdown was announced in March in 10 mandals with people taking all precautions against Covid-19. 

COVID 19 Pandemic

The GMC limits alone contributed to 30 to 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases daily in the last two months. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Though over 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Guntur district the first two weeks of May, it has been noticed that cases are gradually decreasing in the last week. 

​The positivity rate has reduced from 20 per cent in the second week of this month to 14.5 per cent on Thursday in the district.

Though 60 to 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases were reported from the urban areas, it can be said spread of the virus is not as virulent in the rural areas.

Out of 43 mandals, voluntary lockdown was announced in March in 10 mandals with people taking all precautions against Covid-19. 

This, however, was not the case in some municipalities and GMC where the cases increased.

The GMC limits alone contributed to 30 to 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases daily in the last two months out of the total caseload of 34,359 reported this month till Thursday.

The reason for the jump is the city is a highly populated one and thousands of people from neighbouring districts and States come here daily as it is a business hub. 

The Mirchi Yard and several companies are ensconced here. So the rise in Covid-19 positive cases is obvious, a GMC official said.

