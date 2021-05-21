STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily recoveries surpass new Covid cases; 114 die in 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 10 districts reported more than 1,000 new infections, while the lowest of 885 cases was recorded in Vizianagaram district.

COVID 19 Pandemic

Andhra Pradesh reported 114 deaths, taking the overall fatalities to 9,800.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 23,098 people recovered from the dreaded infection in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, while 22,610 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 114 people died due to the infection.With a fresh spike in cases, the State has 2,09,134 active cases, while the total fatalities stood at 9,800.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new Covid-19 positive cases emerged from the 1,01,281 samples tested in the 24 hours span. East Godavari district reported 3,602 cases, the highest number of new infections, taking its overall tally to more than 1.96 lakh, the highest among the 13 districts of the State.

As many as 10 districts reported more than 1,000 new infections, while the lowest of 885 cases was recorded in Vizianagaram district.  With the new spike in cases, the cumulative cases in Srikakulam district is inching towards one lakh mark, while Krishna cumulative tally breached 80,000-mark. The cumulative cases in the State have now gone past the 2.09 lakh. The State had so far conducted more than 1.83 crore Covid-19 tests.

The State reported 114 deaths, taking the overall fatalities to 9,800. West Godavari district reported the highest number of deaths, 17. Chittoor reported 11 deaths followed by 10 each in East Godavari, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam, nine each in Anantapur and Vizianagaram, eight in Krishna, seven each in Kurnool and Prakasam, five each in Nellore and Srikakulam and two in Kadapa. With the new deaths due to the virus, the cumulative fatalities in Srikakulam district went past 500. Chittoor district has the highest number of fatalities so far with 1,137 people dying due to the virus.

Daily spike in cases over 1,000 in ten districts

Daily spike in cases over 1,000 in ten districts

