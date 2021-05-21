Free vaccine for all to combat Covid-19, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that vaccination is the only way to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that his government would procure vaccine through global tenders and vaccinate people free of cost.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to Governor’s address, Jagan highlighted the slew of measures taken by his government to combat Covid. “It is Andhra Pradesh, which is the first State in the country to go for global tenders to procure the vaccine and bids will be opened on June 3," he said.

Giving figures, he said there are about 26 crore people aged above 45 years in the country, who require a total of 52 crore doses. Similarly, those in the age group of 18 to 45 are 60 crore and they need 120 crore doses and the total requirement is 172 crore doses. But only 18.44 crore doses of vaccine has been administered to people so far, which is just 11 per cent of the actual requirement, he said.

In Andhra Pradesh alone, over seven crore doses are needed to cover all those above 18 years of age. But the Centre has supplied only 76,29,580 doses so far, which is around 10 per cent of the total requirement, he said.

With regard to vaccine production, he said only two companies are now manufacturing just seven crore doses of vaccines per month in the country. Bharat Biotech is producing one crore doses per month, while Serum Institute is manufacturing six crore doses per month.

Hence, the State government went for global tenders to procure vaccines. “If we can vaccinate at least 50 per cent of the population only, we can tide over the possible third wave," he asserted and made it clear that vaccine will be given free of cost to people once sufficient doses reach the State. “Till then, people should take appropriate precautions as living with Covid will be part of everyone’s life until vaccination was done," he said.

On the supply of oxygen, Jagan said the State government is airlifting oxygen tankers to Odisha every day to get supplies at the earliest and also importing oxygen cryogenic tankers from other countries. “Keeping the future needs in view, it is setting up 53 oxygen plants in all identified hospitals across the State and further purchasing 50 cryogenic tankers, 18,500 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 d-type cylinders with Rs 309 crore,” he said.

In the same breath, Jagan said the opposition TDP leaders are intentionally politicising the vaccination issue despite knowing the facts. “I appeal to the section of media not to report baseless news and create panic among the people. This is the time to unite and fight the pandemic,” he said.

“I know the value of life and soon after forming the government, revolutionary changes were brought in Aarogyasri scheme making it applicable for all those families having an annual income of up to less than Rs 5 lakh, ensuring that its serves as a life-saver. The previous TDP regime had provided only 1,000 treatments under Aarogyasri, but in the last 23 months, the YSRC government had increased the total to 2,400 treatments, including the treatment of Covid-19 and black fungus in the list.

For treating black fungus, the government has identified 17 hospitals in the State. Also, like no other State government, as many as 1,180 ambulances were procured and equipped with all necessary medical infrastructure," he elaborated on the progress made in the medical and health sector in the State.

Reiterating his commitment to transparent, accountable and corruption-free governance, Jagan said his government has fulfilled over 95 per cent of its promises, taking welfare to the doorstep of the beneficiaries without any discrimination. “In the last 23 months, the State government had directly credited Rs 93,708 crore into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts and indirectly spent over Rs 31,714 crore on schemes of Sampoorna Poshana, free power to farmers, Goru Muddha and many more, totalling to Rs 1.25 lakh crore," he said.

Affirming that 62 per cent of the State population is still dependent on agriculture for livelihood, he said the government has been supporting farmers by all means through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, providing seeds, pesticides and other farm inputs right at the village level to raise output.