Housing and infrastructure development get top billing in Andhra's budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government which is keen on providing the required infrastructure and commencing construction works of houses under Pedalandariki Illu scheme — one of the flagship programmes of the YSRC regime under Navaratnalu — has allocated Rs 5,661.57 crore for housing and infrastructure.

The government has set a target to construct 28.3 lakh houses with a project cost of Rs 50,940 crore, including Centre’s share, in two phases covering all the beneficiaries.The house sites have been distributed in 17,005 layouts named as YSR Jagananna Colonies, wherein the government will provide basic infrastructure facilities like water supply, electricity, approach roads, internal roads and drains and other social infrastructure.

In fact, the State government already distributed about 30 lakh house sites of 1.50 cent in rural areas and 1 cent in urban areas with a market value of Rs 23,535 crore to women beneficiaries at a free of cost.The government will also deliver sale agreements pertaining to 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses worth Rs 21,345 crore to eligible women beneficiaries in urban areas.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Housing Minister Ch Ranganatha Raju said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on taking up the housing scheme and has already given instructions to take up the needed infrastructure like water, roads, underground electricity cables, internet cables in the layouts simultaneously beginning the construction works.

Stating that the Chief Minister had already instructed the officials of all the departments concerned in providing infrastructure works in the layouts to put coordinated efforts, he said the budgetary allocations will ensure completion of the works at the earliest.

Asserting that the government will focus more on housing activity, he said that taking up the works in the times of Covid pandemic will ensure work for lakhs of construction workers, plumbers, electricians and other allied sectors as well as the business community.

Housing and infra budget

Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana (Urban) Rs 3,300 crore

Pradhan Manthi Awas Yojana (Rural) Rs 750 crore

Gruha Vasti Rs 1,096.75 crore