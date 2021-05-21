STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No explicit allocations for Andhra Pradesh's 'legislative capital'

Like in 2020-21, allocation of Rs 500 crore for 'creation of essential infrastructure in the new capital', which was not utilised last year as per the revised estimates, has been made this year too.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although assistance to raise loans for development of various infrastructure projects in Amaravati was mentioned as a goal in the budget outcome of 2021-22, no explicit allocations were made for the development of what will be the legislative capital of the state, if the YSRC government was to have its way. Like in 2020-21, allocation of Rs 500 crore for “creation of essential infrastructure in the new capital”, which was not utilised last year as per the revised estimates, has been made this year as well.

As far as Amaravati is concerned, allocations of Rs 120 crore for payment of social security pensions to landless farmers and Rs 195 crore for payments towards annuity for those who pooled the lands have been made like in the previous fiscal. Last year, Rs 65 crore was allocated for the pensions and Rs 189 crore for annuity payments. Even though the state government has promised to develop the land pooling scheme (LPS) layouts to be given to the farmers and other infrastructure projects to suit the legislative capital requirement almost 15 months ago, none of the works took off. 

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, on multiple occasions, reiterated that his government was committed to the development of Amaravati and fulfill the promises made to the farmers. Recently, he said the government was unable to start the works as some TDP sympathisers moved the High Court, and that the government was ready to launch the works if the petitioners withdrew the cases. He pointed out that the government has permitted Amaravati Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (AMRDA) to raise Rs 3,000 crore to take up various works. 

The minister further clarified that although no allocations were made, funds were released for different departments, which are executing various works. He cited the example of the Krishna flood bund road (Karakatta), which leads to Amaravati, being taken up by water resources department with Rs 150 crore. The works are likely to be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. About Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for development works in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.

For landless farmers and LPS beneficiaries
Social security pension
2020-21: Rs 65 crore (utilised)
2021-22 BE: Rs 120 crore
Annuity payments
2020-21: Rs 189 crore (Utilised)
2021-22 BE: Rs 195 crore
Creation of essential infra in new capital
2020-21: Rs 500 crore (unutilised)
2021-22 BE: Rs 500 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Legislative Capital TDP YSRC
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp