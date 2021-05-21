No explicit allocations for Andhra Pradesh's 'legislative capital'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although assistance to raise loans for development of various infrastructure projects in Amaravati was mentioned as a goal in the budget outcome of 2021-22, no explicit allocations were made for the development of what will be the legislative capital of the state, if the YSRC government was to have its way. Like in 2020-21, allocation of Rs 500 crore for “creation of essential infrastructure in the new capital”, which was not utilised last year as per the revised estimates, has been made this year as well.

As far as Amaravati is concerned, allocations of Rs 120 crore for payment of social security pensions to landless farmers and Rs 195 crore for payments towards annuity for those who pooled the lands have been made like in the previous fiscal. Last year, Rs 65 crore was allocated for the pensions and Rs 189 crore for annuity payments. Even though the state government has promised to develop the land pooling scheme (LPS) layouts to be given to the farmers and other infrastructure projects to suit the legislative capital requirement almost 15 months ago, none of the works took off.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, on multiple occasions, reiterated that his government was committed to the development of Amaravati and fulfill the promises made to the farmers. Recently, he said the government was unable to start the works as some TDP sympathisers moved the High Court, and that the government was ready to launch the works if the petitioners withdrew the cases. He pointed out that the government has permitted Amaravati Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (AMRDA) to raise Rs 3,000 crore to take up various works.

The minister further clarified that although no allocations were made, funds were released for different departments, which are executing various works. He cited the example of the Krishna flood bund road (Karakatta), which leads to Amaravati, being taken up by water resources department with Rs 150 crore. The works are likely to be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. About Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for development works in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.

For landless farmers and LPS beneficiaries

Social security pension

2020-21: Rs 65 crore (utilised)

2021-22 BE: Rs 120 crore

Annuity payments

2020-21: Rs 189 crore (Utilised)

2021-22 BE: Rs 195 crore

Creation of essential infra in new capital

2020-21: Rs 500 crore (unutilised)

2021-22 BE: Rs 500 crore