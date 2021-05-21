STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Resolution against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

The Assembly also resolved to seek support of the Centre to make RINL profitable and keep it the ‘pride of Telugu People’ and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution opposing the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 percent strategic disinvestment of Centre’s share holding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. 

​The Assembly also resolved to seek support of the Centre to make RINL profitable and keep it the ‘pride of Telugu People’ and Andhra Pradesh.

Moving the resolution under Rule 77, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already proposed four measures for reviving VSP and urged the Centre to consider them.

Giving a detailed account of how people of the Telugu State agitated for the steel plant in which 32 lives had been lost, Goutham Reddy said the untiring struggle culminated in the announcement of setting up of the steel plant by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1970. The foundation stone for VSP was laid in 1971.

He said considering the widespread agitation by the trade unions and common public against the proposal to privatise the plant, the State government acknowledged the need for supporting the cause of protecting RINL from disinvestment. 

The minister said Jagan sent a detailed letter on February 6, 2021 addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the proposal of disinvestment and also suggested alternative solutions that may be helpful to address the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp