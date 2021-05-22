1,656 kids rescued in Prakasam dist

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police have identified and rescued as many as 1,656 street children and child labourers in the last three days of Operation Muskaan conducted across the district. About 412 children were rescued on Friday.

On the directives of the State DGP Gautam Swang and under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, the police have carried out the task to identify and rescue orphan, street children and child labourers in coordination with the government, ICDS and NGOs.

Three special police teams were formed and they identified a total of 1,656—1,331 boys and 325 girls—street orphans and child labourers from railway stations, APSRTC terminals, brick kilns and the like.