Covid toll nears 10K; 104 more die

VIJAYAWADA: There is no let-up in Covid situtation in Andhra Pradesh as the state continues to report over 100 deaths. In 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, 104 fatalities were reported taking the state’s toll to 9,904. In the same period, 20,937 fresh cases of coronavirus and 20,811 recoveries were posted.

Chittoor reported 15 deaths on Friday; Prakasam and Vizianagaram ten each; East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam nine each; Krishna eight; Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Srikakulam seven each; and West Godavari six.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19), the state has so far tested 1,84,35,149 samples, including 92,231 in the 24 hours.In the 24 hours, East Godavari saw 3,475 fresh cases and stopped short of the two-lakh total positives mark. Chittoor also reported new cases in excess of 3,000 while eight districts added between 1,100 and 1,900 each.

Over 1,886 new cases emerged from Visakhapatnam, 1,818 in Anantapur and 1,634 in West Godavari. Kadapa district reported the least 721 cases. The overall caseload in nine districts has surpassed the one-lakh mark and stood at 1,99,742 in East Godavari. Srikakulam crossed the one-lakh total cases mark on Friday, logging 1,143 afresh, becoming the ninth district in the state in the list.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,09,156, the bulletin said, 32,591 of which were in East Goadavari and 24,589 in Chittoor. The lowest figures were in Kurnool (8,067).With the fresh additions, the cumulative positives increased to 15,42,079 and recoveries to 13,23,019.