STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid toll nears 10K; 104 more die

State reports 20,937 infections, 20,811 recoveries in a day; 1.84 crore sample tests performed

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati | Madhav k

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no let-up in Covid situtation in Andhra Pradesh as the state continues to report over 100 deaths. In 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, 104 fatalities were reported taking the state’s toll to 9,904. In the same period, 20,937 fresh cases of coronavirus and 20,811 recoveries were posted.

Chittoor reported 15 deaths on Friday; Prakasam and Vizianagaram ten each; East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam nine each; Krishna eight; Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Srikakulam seven each; and West Godavari six. 

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19), the state has so far tested 1,84,35,149 samples, including 92,231 in the 24 hours.In the 24 hours, East Godavari saw 3,475 fresh cases and stopped short of the two-lakh total positives mark. Chittoor also reported new cases in excess of 3,000 while eight districts added between 1,100 and 1,900 each.

Over 1,886 new cases emerged from Visakhapatnam, 1,818 in Anantapur and 1,634 in West Godavari. Kadapa district reported the least 721 cases. The overall caseload in nine districts has surpassed the one-lakh mark and stood at 1,99,742 in East Godavari. Srikakulam crossed the one-lakh total cases mark on Friday, logging 1,143 afresh, becoming the ninth district in the state in the list.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,09,156, the bulletin said, 32,591 of which were in East Goadavari and 24,589 in Chittoor. The lowest figures were in Kurnool (8,067).With the fresh additions, the cumulative positives increased to 15,42,079 and recoveries to 13,23,019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid situtation
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp