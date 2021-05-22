Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coast 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department, which predicted formation of a low pressure area over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea around May 22, in its updated forecast said, “Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. A low pressure area is very likely to form over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around May 22.”

The low pressure is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and reach Odisha­-West Bengal Coast around May 26 morning.