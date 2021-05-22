Distribution of ayurvedic medicine touted as miracle cure for COVID indefinitely suspended

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Distribution of the Ayurvedic preparation, that came to be known as 'Krishnapatnam Medicine', touted to be a miracle cure for COVID-19, drawing thousands of people to the village, has been indefinitely suspended till its efficacy is scientifically established.

A team of experts from the Andhra Pradesh Ayush Department, led by its Commissioner Ramulu Naik, inspected a demonstration of the medicine preparation in Krishnapatnam on Saturday.

SPS Nellore district Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said distribution of the medicine would commence only after the government clears it.

"Teams from ICMR and Ayush are studying the preparation and it may take at least 10 days for the report to come in. After that, the medicine distribution will be permitted if the government clears it," Prasad said.

The Joint Collector asked people not to come to Krishnapatnam as the medicine distribution has been stopped.

Ayurvedic practitioner M Anandaiah had been distributing his preparation to people for a month now and it has created a lot of buzz in the social media, resulting in a heavy rush of people to Krishnapatnam village.

The AP government is treating it as a 'local health practice and tradition' as there is a belief among a large number of people that the medicine is helping them tackle Covid, both in a curative and preventive manner.

The state government on Friday took up the issue with the Central Ayurvedic Research Institute and asked it to conduct a "very scientific and authentic exercise" to determine the efficacy of the medicine.

The CARI agreed to send its team of experts from the Vijayawada regional centre to Krishnapatnam on Monday to study the process of medicine preparation, the ingredients used and other aspects.

Preliminary tests conducted on the samples of the preparation so far revealed no harmful ingredient in it, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal pointed out.

Meanwhile, local media reports said a retired school headmaster Kotaiah,who was administered the ayurvedic medicine a couple of days ago, turned critical on Saturday, but Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav who hails from SPS Nellore district, said the formers condition was stable.

He warned that action would be taken against those who post misleading information in social media on the medicine.

"Study is going on. The government will take a decision on the medicine only after the report comes out," the Minister added.