Focus on profitable crops, says agri minister

Agriculture Minister K Kannababu has directed officials to focus on alternative and profitable crops.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:34 AM

Agriculture Minister K Kannababu. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu has directed officials to focus on alternative and profitable crops. He said that crop planning will be prepared taking the market conditions and suggestions of agriculture advisory committees into consideration. Speaking at a review meeting with the officials of agriculture, horticulture and food processing departments at the APIIC office at Mangalagiri on Friday, the minister gave instructions on setting up secondary food processing industries each in all the 25 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Asserting that steps should be taken to increase the cultivation of horticulture crops in another one lakh acres, he suggested the officials to encourage remunerative crops like coco, coconut, oil palm, etc,. He also instructed the officials to reduce the cultivation of Subabul, tobacco crops and prepare a plan to divert the farmers towards cultivation of horticulture and other profitable crops. Observing that horticulture crops in some areas and sericulture are yet to come under the purview of e-crop, he wanted the officials to take steps for bringing the said crops under the ambit of e-crop.

Asking the officials to ensure that tomato growers were not suffering losses, the Minister took stock of the conditions in Madanapalli and Punganur market yards. He said that the registration process for supplying paddy seeds will commence from May 25 and distribution will be held from June 1. Agriculture Special Chief Secretary P Malakondaiah, Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner Sridhar, and AP Seeds MD Sekhar Babu were also present

