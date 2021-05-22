STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash Anantapur, Kadapa, thunderstorms, lightning, gales likely

Under the influence of change in weather along the coast, thunderstorms with lightning and gale winds are likely in isolated places across AP over the next four days.

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:12 AM

Dark clouds hover over Vijayawada, which experienced unseasonal rainfall on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

andhVIJAYAWADA: Heavy to very heavy rainfall had been lashing isolated places in Kadapa, Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapur districts since Thursday evening. Some parts of Rayalaseema and a few in coastal districts also received light to moderate rains.

IMD’s, which has predicted formation of a low pressure area over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea around May 22, updated forecast said, “Cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around May 22.”

The low pressure is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and move towards northwestwards and reach Odisha­-West Bengal Coast around May 26. Under the influence of change in weather along the coast, thunderstorms with lightning and gale winds are likely in isolated places across AP over the next four days.

According to IMD, in 24 hours ending Friday 8:30 am, Utukuru in Kadapa received 13 cm of rain, followed by 10 cm in  Amadagur of Anantapur, 9 cm in Kadapa, 8 cm in Cumbum of Prakasam,  7 cm in Penagaluru of Kadapa, Bestavaripeta of Prakasam, 6 cm in Uravakonda of Anantapur, and 5 cm in Sattenapalli of Guntur.

