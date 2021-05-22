STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa hospitals battle oxygen bed crisis

District has 1,012 O2 and 419 non-oxygen beds, but none of them vacant; several private hospitals are overcharging

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen beds | Madhav K

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Amid the government’s efforts to strengthen bed capacity at hospitals, Covid-19 patients in Kadapa district still have to run from pillar to post in search of beds. Kadapa government general hospital has reportedly run out of oxygen beds, and those seeking admission there have to instead opt for private institutions. 

Three days ago, a woman from Shankarapuram area in Kadapa town saw her oxygen level falling steeply after testing positive for Covid-19. Even with recommendations, her family could not find an oxygen bed for her at the GGH as well as at Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, also authorised to treat Covid cases. After having enquired with every private hospital in the town, the family finally found one. However, the relatives themselves had to arrange four oxygen cylinders for the women. It took nearly six hours for them to find a bed. 

A middle-aged person in Nakash street of Kadapa tested positive a week ago. After not being able to hospitalise him, his family had to arrange liquid oxygen on their own even as he hoped to get better from the confines of his house. Two days later, the man’s oxygen saturation levels fell, after which the family approached a private hospital which charged `1 lakh as deposit for admission.The situation has led to some institutions fleecing the public. The health department recently raided four clinics run by a regional medical practitioner in Pendlimarri for offering Covid treatment without permission. 

Though the state government has been repeatedly stating that the treatment under YSR Aarogyasri is free, several private hospitals are overcharging patients citing that the limit set by the government is not sufficient. Apart from RIMS (Kadapa GGH), Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Proddatur GGH and Pulivendula area hospital, a total of 20 hospitals in the district offer Covid treatment. Even though they have 1,012 oxygen and 419 non-oxygen beds, none of them were vacant (as on Friday). 

Till a couple of weeks ago, the district reported the least number of single-day spike in Covid cases. However, the surge has since risen and now the district is recording between 1,000 and 2,000 infections every day.Though the two major hospitals — Kadapa GGH and FIMS — are not facing a shortage of doctors, the increasing caseload is surely straining the hospital resources. “We are doing our best to treat the patients. However, there is a fear that the virus may spread among us,” said a young doctor on duty at Kadapa GGH. 

The foremost fear among the hospital is oxygen supply. While the district produces 3KL of liquid oxygen everyday, it is supplied 17.5 KL against the requirement of 29.61 KL.  “Efforts are being made to bridge the gap, and we have notified higher-ups about the need for more oxygen as cases continue to grow,” a senior district official told TNIE. A district-level oxygen ‘war room’ has been established, which is tasked with auditing, and taking measures to prevent wastage of the supply, joint collector CM Saikanth Verma said. “The committee is keeping track of requirement, availability and supply of oxygen . Nodal officer P Yadhubushan Reddy said nine CCCs in the district also act as a temporary arrangement for those who require oxygen beds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen bed crisis Covid-19 patients Kadapa district
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp