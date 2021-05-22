MP’s ‘torture’: TDP demands  CM resignation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP brought the proceedings of its ‘mock assembly’ to a standstill on Friday and staged a walkout from the house in protest against the “custodial torture” of Narsapuram MP K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju in the wake of the report of Army Hospital confirming fracture and injuries in his legs. The TDP demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, holding him responsible for the ‘custodial violence’.

The TDP members said the Army Hospital’s report “clearly confirmed” that the MP was victimised while in the custody of the AP CID. The YSRC regime owed an explanation to the people. The AP government was now caught red-handed for using third degree methods against its own MP, they alleged.TDP MLA K Atchannaidu called for the dismissal of the YSRC government for its utter disregard for freedom of expression. The ‘house’ passed a unanimous resolution expressing their protest against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant.