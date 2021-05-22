O2 tanker repaired, sent to TN

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Timely intervention by Gannavaram police helped a tanker carrying medical oxygen reach its destination in Tamil Nadu on time.The police not only helped the tanker get repaired but also provided it a ‘green channel’ till Guntur on Friday.

According to police, the truck stopped at Gudavalli village under Gannavaram police station limits after it developed a technical glitch in the compressor unit. Noticing it, the driver stopped the oxygen tanker along the roadside on the national highway and sought help.Upon learning about the incident, the Gannavaram police rushed to the spot and helped the driver with repairs to the tanker.

“Within five minutes after receiving the SOS call, our team rushed to the spot. The problem in the compressor unit was rectified and we sent the oxygen tanker to its destination by giving a ‘green channel’ up to Guntur from where it made its way to Tamil Nadu,” Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Shivaji said.