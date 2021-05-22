Panel nod for production of Covid drug intermediates, Remdesivir

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The unit approval committee of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), which met virtually on Friday, gave approval to the manufacturing of intermediates for Covid drugs, and also ratified the earlier approval given to the production of Remdesivir.

According to VSEZ development commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy, the UAC ratified Dr Reddy Lab’s proposal to produce 10.5 lakh Remdesivir vials. It also approved the proposals of Salora Active Pharma Sciences in APSEZ Atchutapuram for producing Favipiravir intermediates; and the nod for Uridine production for Molnufiravir was given to Laurus Labs, Atchutapuram. Both are important Covid drugs, Ramam Mohan Reddy said.

He added the UAC accorded approval for various units located in Duvvada, and ratified the approval given to Dr Reddy’s Lab for making 10.5 lakhs Remdesivir vials, which will come to market in August. It also approved the proposals for making anti-cancer drug Eribulin Mesylate to the Duvvada unit of Gland Pharma.He said the UAC gave nod to Constel Manufacturing to make jewellery by sourcing raw materials at Duvvada.

The panel also approved proposals for production of Fluticasone nasal spray, prednisone tablets of various dosages to Dr Reddy’s, Srikakulam. It allowed Divis Laboratories to make sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate, a drug to be used in the treatment of heart stroke patients.The UAC has approved Divis Laboratories for making sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate, a drug to be used in stroke patients.