STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sajjala terms HC verdict on election unfortunate

ajjala said that the State Election Commission (SEC) held the parishad polls as directed by a division bench of the High Court and it is an unfortunate judgment ignoring the people’s decision.

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo| facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday described as unfortunate the High Court single bench verdict canceling MPTC and ZPTC elections in the state. 

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Sajjala said that the State Election Commission (SEC) held the parishad polls as directed by a division bench of the High Court and it is an unfortunate judgment ignoring the people’s decision.

He said that elections are a part of democracy and the government conducted polls keeping Covid-19 in view as the elected candidates would be available to serve the public during the pandemic crisis. He said the election process was completed under the difficult circumstances of the pandemic.

“On the previous occasion, a single judge of the High Court had issued the same judgment, but the division bench kept it aside and allowed the elections to be held and asked the counting of votes and results be stopped till the final verdict. The government is of the opinion that a verdict should have been issued considering the earlier order of the division bench, but keeping it aside once again was not proper. However it is between the High Court and the State Election Commission,” he said.

According to sources, an appeal is likely to be made in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict

Recalling the earlier incidents, Sajjala said the elections were postponed earlier citing the pandemic when the government was ready and every time an attempt was made to obstruct it with some excuse. He stated that the TDP had made vicious moves knowing that they cannot win. He expressed confidence that YSRCP will win any election, as people were on their side since they were happy with the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

On the Supreme Court verdict on granting bail to YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Sajjala said all the people knew how he had incited hatred among various castes and religions and the drama of police assault. He welcomed the Court’s decision allowing the investigation by the CID. “With a positive attitude, we are striving for the welfare of people. Jagan never treats anyone as a rival or enemy. If one crosses the limit, legal action will be taken against him/her,” he said. 

He said that the MP traveled in his own car from Guntur to Secunderabad and suspected that something might have happened at that time. Sajjala said that Raghurama worked under the direction of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy MPTC ZPTC elections
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp