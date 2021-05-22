Separate development corporations for Kammas, Reddys, Kshatriyas; GO out 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to support the economically weaker people in the OC communities including Reddy, Kamma and Kshatriya, the State government on Friday issued separate orders for the formation of Andhra Pradesh Reddy Welfare and Development Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation, under the AP Societies Registration Act, 2001.

The orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Backward Classes Welfare) G Anantha Ramu said most of the people in the OC communities are agricultural families. Among the communities, though a few individuals possess large land holdings having assured irrigation facilities, the majority of them are small and marginal farmers with less irrigation facilities.

The economic disparity among the same communities is resulting in economic unrest and for neutralising the same, institutional finance is required and the State government has decided to come up with welfare and development corporations for the said castes, the Government Order, issued on Friday, read.