Sonu Sood to set up his first set of oxygen plants at Kurnool, Atmakur

By Express News Service

NELLORE/KURNOOL : Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has announced that the first set of oxygen plants being funded by him will come up at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool and at the District Hospital in Atmakur in June. The actor, in a tweet on Saturday, stated that more oxygen plants in the other needy States will follow. It may be noted that Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu had appealed to the actor to support the efforts of district administration.

The Collector had written a letter to Sonu explaining the situation in Nellore. “Now, the district is receiving 9 MT of liquid medical oxygen from Sriperumbudur, 20 MT from Chennai, and 16 MT from Visakhapatnam every day. The supply of oxygen is inadequate and many patients are waiting for oxygen beds in government hospitals.

I seek your support in this regard,” the Collector wrote. Responding to the letter, Sonu started efforts to set up an oxygen plant at the District Hospital in Atmakur at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The actor has also initiated steps to set up another oxygen plant at the GGH in Kurnool at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.