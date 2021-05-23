STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 ft banner, 100 flags on 100 day of VSP agitation

The committee leaders said despite Covid there was no let up in the agitation as it got all-round support from people.

Published: 23rd May 2021 11:20 AM

Visakha Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders stage a protest with 100 feet banner at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | Express 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A novel protest was organised on Saturday by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against the Centre’s decision for strategic sale of RINL, with a 100 feet banner and 100 flags to mark the completion of 100 days of the steel agitation.

The committee leaders said despite Covid there was no let up in the agitation as it got all-round support from people. They said they will continue the agitation till the Centre reverses its decision. They said all MPs from the State should bring pressure on the Modi government to reverse its decision. Porata Committee’s Ayodhya Ram said they observed a state bandh and organised Vizag steel plant parirakshana dinotsavam.

The agitation got a big push when they received good response for the  padayatra from Kurmannapalem to GVMC Gandhi statue, beach walk and a rally addressed by Delhi farmers’ agitation leaders. “During the Covid pandemic, steel plant employees were working round the clock to supply oxygen to the needy people. In the process, we have lost several colleagues to corona,” he said and hailed the state government for adopting a resolution in the Assembly against privatisation. 

Porata committee chairman D Adinarayana said the stir has got wide support at the national level. The chief minister should take a delegation to Delhi to meet the prime minister seeking withdrawal of the privatisation move. There were instances when state assembly resolutions on various issues were not taken into consideration, he recalled. 

