Agriculture dept employee commits suicide in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Umadevi, an employee in the agricultural department, ended her life by pouring acid on herself. The incident occurred at her office on Saturday. Her elder son Kiran died of Covid-19 a few days ago. Since then disputes took place over the property. On Saturday, she went to the office and attempted suicide.

Her friends rushed her to the Guntur GGH. She died while receiving treatment. Her family members said the police harassed her in the name of an inquiry as she supported her daughter-in-law in the property disputes. They urged SP Ammireddy to take action.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000