Ayush team visits Krishnapatnam

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A team of experts from the State Ayush Department, led by its Commissioner Ramulu Naik inspected the herbal medicine prepared by B Anandaiah, which he claims can cure Covid- 19, in Krishnapatnam on Saturday. They closely observed the ingredients and method of preparation The team also interacted with few beneficiaries, who were administered the medicine. Interacting with Anandaiah, they collected details of herbs and ingredients he uses for making the medicine, method and other related issues. Further, the team inquired about his educational and technical background and how he has been preparing medicine without any qualified degree.

The team is expected to submit a detailed report to the State government within seven to 10 days. After stopping the distribution of the herbal medicine on Friday, which created chaos in Krishnapatnam, the State government sent a team of experts from the Ayush De p a r tment t o probe the matter. On the directions of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ICMR was requested to send a team to examine the herbal medicine, following which the ICMR team visited Krishnapatnam and collected samples of herbal medicines from Anandaiah on Friday evening.

Though distribution of medicine was stopped on Friday itself, there were a couple of ambulances with Covid patients seen waiting at the village to try their luck in getting the medicine. While Anandaiah was engaged in demonstrating preparation of medicine to Ayush team, his family members were learnt to have distributed it to those coming to the village seeking it.

Police were deployed for the safety of Anandaiah and all vehicles coming to Krishnapatnam were thoroughly checked. Meanwhile, debate on whether such distribution of herbal medicines should be allowed or not continued. Praja Arogya Vedika convenor Nellore district convenor Dr MV Ramana said that it was not fair to administer the Ayurvedic medicine to people without any clinical trials. ‘It has not been proven that oxygen saturation levels have increased by administering eye drops to an infected person. There is a need to examine the medicine on its efficacy,” he stressed.

TTD EXPERT TEAM ALSO COLLECTS SAMPLES

Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited Krishnapatnam on Saturday. A team of experts from TTD Ayurvedic Hospital also visited Krishnapatnam to observe preparation of medicine and collect samples