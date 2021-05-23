STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP to stage protest against Andhra government ‘failure’

The BJP unit has also announced that it would demonstrate a statewide protest on Sunday against the alleged mishandling of the pandemic by the AP government.

Published: 23rd May 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government failed to control the outbreak of COVID-19, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao observed that Andhra Pradesh was fifth in the country in the number of infections and ninth in the number of deaths. He alleged that several of the ventilators sent by the Centre since last year under PM Cares were not used effectively by the state. 

The BJP unit has also announced that it would demonstrate a statewide protest on Sunday against the alleged mishandling of the pandemic by the AP government. In a press conference on Saturday, Narasimha Rao noted that the Centre has supplied 4,960 ventilators out of the total 34,040 given to all the states. “This means, one in every seven ventilators was given to AP.

We have information that these ventilators haven’t been used effectively by the state in various districts. The government, which makes tall claims about Navaratnalu, neglected public health,” he alleged. He also claimed that the government hospitals were in a poor condition in the state, and that the government was not even conducting necessary tests to find the actual positivity rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
In this file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (Photo | AFP)
'Will deal only with Centre': Moderna refuses to sell Covid vaccines directly to Punjab govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp