BJP to stage protest against Andhra government ‘failure’

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government failed to control the outbreak of COVID-19, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao observed that Andhra Pradesh was fifth in the country in the number of infections and ninth in the number of deaths. He alleged that several of the ventilators sent by the Centre since last year under PM Cares were not used effectively by the state.

The BJP unit has also announced that it would demonstrate a statewide protest on Sunday against the alleged mishandling of the pandemic by the AP government. In a press conference on Saturday, Narasimha Rao noted that the Centre has supplied 4,960 ventilators out of the total 34,040 given to all the states. “This means, one in every seven ventilators was given to AP.

We have information that these ventilators haven’t been used effectively by the state in various districts. The government, which makes tall claims about Navaratnalu, neglected public health,” he alleged. He also claimed that the government hospitals were in a poor condition in the state, and that the government was not even conducting necessary tests to find the actual positivity rate.