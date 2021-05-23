Andhra Pradesh HC warning to Additional Advocate General

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday issued contempt of court orders against Additional DG (CID) and SHO in the case related to developments after the arrest of Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Order copy issued on May 19 was made available on Saturday.The court has directed that the MP should be taken to Ramesh Hospital, however, the same was not implemented. Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice K Lalitha had issued two separate orders.

In her order, Justice Lalitha found fault with the argument of additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and observed that his use of words are in contempt of the court. She instructed that the order copy be sent to the Bar Council for action against him. She warned of action against Sudhakar Reddy, if he continues the same attitude in court. Justice Praveen Kumar, in his order, emphasised the need of maintaining restraint while arguing cases.