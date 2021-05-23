STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fatalities breach 10,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari reported more than 3,200 cases, the highest among all the 13 dists in AP 

Published: 23rd May 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cumulative deaths in Andhra Pradesh breached the 10,000-mark with a record high of 118 Covid-19 patients dying due to the virus in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. With more than 3,000 new infections once again, the overall cases in East Godavari district crossed two lakh and it is the first district to reach the mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 19,981 new infections emerged from the 90,000-odd samples in the 24 hours span. The overall samples tested so far in the State has now surpassed 1.85 crore. East Godavari district once again reported more than 3,200 cases, the highest among all the 13 districts, taking its overall tally to 2.02 lakh, while Vizianagaram reported the lowest—838 new infections. East Godavari is the only district with more than two lakh cases reported so far, while eight districts have more than one lakh cases and four districts have less than one lakh cumulative cases with the lowest of 69,000-odd in Vizianagaram.

The overall tally, along with new Covid-19 positive cases, in Prakasam district is slowly inching towards the one lakh mark, while in Krishna district, the cumulative cases have crossed 82,000 and in Kadapa district, the overall cases are now more than 88,000.

The recoveries in the 24 hours span were more than 18,000 and the active cases stand at over 2.10 lakh, with the highest of 33,179 in East Godavari and the lowest of 7,232 in Kurnool. Ten of the 13 districts have over 10,000 active cases. 

With a record single day spike in fatalities, the State has now recorded 10,022 deaths with the highest of 1,166 in Chittoor and lowest of 487 in Vizianagaram. West Godavari reported the highest of 15 fatailities in the 24 hours span followed by 14 in Chittoor, 11 each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, 10 in Guntur, nine each in Anantapur and Krishna, eight each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, seven each in Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam and two in Kadapa. With the new deaths, the overall fatalities in Nellore have crossed 750, while Visakhapatnam has breached the 850-mark and West Godavari 750 cases 

