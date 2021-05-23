Fire mishap in protest camp against Vizag Steel privatisation, foul play suspected

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Relay hunger strike camp set up by the all-party trade unions and Praja sangala JAC to protest against privatization of Vizag Steel was gutted as a fire broke out in the early hours on Sunday.

Fire engulfed the tent which was set up with thatched leaves. Fire tenders that rushed to the spot brought the fire under control. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

JAC leaders suspect that the tent might have been set afire deliberately by some miscreants. They said there was no scope for a short circuit and added they would chalk out a future course of action soon.

JAC chairman Jaggu Naidu lodged a complaint with the two town police station. He said they have been staging a relay hunger strike for 52 days protesting against the decision to privatize the steel plant. He urged the police to investigate the reasons for the fire and arrest the miscreants who set afire the relay hunger strike camp.

Meanwhile, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman D Adinarayana condemned the act of arson and said the forces which were trying to downplay the agitation will have to pay a heavy price.

Porata committee convener J Ayodhya Ram demanded stringent action against those involved in the arson. He said the agitation which was launched with great ideals will overcome all obstructions created in its way.

JAC members continued their relay hunger strike at the same place at Gandhi statue where the tent was torched.