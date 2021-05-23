STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan has no right to rule: Naidu

The Supreme Court made its landmark observations on the AP regime before giving bail to the ‘rebel YSRC MP’, making it a national issue.

Published: 23rd May 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to rule after top courts passed serious strictures against his government’s decisions and illegalities, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRC government for ‘ill treating’ its own Lok Sabha member K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju by filing a ‘false sedition case’ as part of its tactics to silence all dissenting voices in the State.

The Supreme Court made its landmark observations on the AP regime before giving bail to the ‘rebel YSRC MP’, making it a national issue. It was a disgrace to Jagan’s rule. The Apex Court said it was believing prima facie that the MP was ill treated while in the custody of the AP CID. After his arrest, Raju’s family members were afraid that he might be killed in the Guntur jail, Naidu pointed out.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Saturday, the TDP chief appealed to people to see and think how Jagan sabotaged all systems and institutions. “A sedition case and ‘custodial ill treatment’ were Jagan’s birthday gifts to his own party MP. The CM was perpetrating a maniacal regime only to derive sadistic pleasure at the cost of the sufferings of common people.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan reddy
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
In this file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (Photo | AFP)
'Will deal only with Centre': Moderna refuses to sell Covid vaccines directly to Punjab govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp