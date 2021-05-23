Jagan has no right to rule: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to rule after top courts passed serious strictures against his government’s decisions and illegalities, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRC government for ‘ill treating’ its own Lok Sabha member K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju by filing a ‘false sedition case’ as part of its tactics to silence all dissenting voices in the State.

The Supreme Court made its landmark observations on the AP regime before giving bail to the ‘rebel YSRC MP’, making it a national issue. It was a disgrace to Jagan’s rule. The Apex Court said it was believing prima facie that the MP was ill treated while in the custody of the AP CID. After his arrest, Raju’s family members were afraid that he might be killed in the Guntur jail, Naidu pointed out.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Saturday, the TDP chief appealed to people to see and think how Jagan sabotaged all systems and institutions. “A sedition case and ‘custodial ill treatment’ were Jagan’s birthday gifts to his own party MP. The CM was perpetrating a maniacal regime only to derive sadistic pleasure at the cost of the sufferings of common people.”