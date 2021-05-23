Andhra: Missing child traced in 30 minutes flat!

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Robertsonpet police traced a minor girl within half-an-hour after he reportedly went missing, while playing outside a house at Balaramuni Pet of Machilipatnam town on Saturday. According to police, the parents of missing girl, Challa Siva and Divya, filed a complaint that their three-year-old girl Jahnavai, who was playing outside, went missing after some time.

The girl’s family started searching, but failed to trace her. Fearing the minor girl might have been abducted, they informed the police. “SI Wilson formed a team and started a search to trace the missing child. Within 20 minutes, the girl was found near a sweet shop. The police gave the girl to her family,” CI Bheemaraju said. The girl’s mother thanked the police for tracing the child.