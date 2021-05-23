STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yaas impact: Strong winds likely along & off AP coast in next 4 days 

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclone.

Published: 23rd May 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : Under the influence of a low pressure area formed over East Central Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Krishna, West Godavari, Prakasam, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts since Friday evening. Meanwhile, the low pressure area formed over East Central Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a depression and thereafter cyclone and a very severe cyclone by May 25. 

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has informed that on May 23, Cyclone Yaas with a wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast. On May 24, the wind speed is expected to increase to 50-60 kmpl, gusting to 65 kmpl. On 25 May, gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph is likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast. On May 26, the wind speed is likely to gust upto 85 kmpl. Fishermen are advised to not to venture into the sea until further information. 

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclone. Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge at West Bengal and Odisha areas have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone ‘Yaas’ and are in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance.    

As part of the preparedness, eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. Four naval ships are on standby with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey, evacuation, and airdrop relief material.  

Visakhapatnam district Collector V Vinay Chand said that a control room has been set up at the Visakhapatnam Collector’s office for assistance due to the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. Control Room Numbers - 0891-2590102, 0891-2590100.

Though Met department forecasted thunder storms for next four days in their evening bulletin on Friday, in view of the brewing cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between North Odisha, West Bengal or Bangladesh on May 26, the revised forecast issued on Saturday stated that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Sunday and in south coastal districts on Monday. Most importantly, from Tuesday for the next three days, day time temperatures are likely to be 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal in isolated places across the state.     

