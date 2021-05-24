Admission management team, step-down centres playing key role in discharges: Guntur GGH superintendent

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur GGH superintendent has said vacant beds are available at the hospital since the number of hospital discharges is increasing steadily due to proper management and planning. Dr. Neelam Prabhavati, in a statement, said 3,437 people were discharged from the hospital recently after their complete recovery.

“After the first wave of coronavirus, the district administration shifted its focus on providing oxygen supply to 1200 beds, which came to use during the second wave. Though many patients turned down by private hospitals came to GGH in a critical condition, we managed to save them.”

She said that the hospital was witnessing a heavy rush of patients seeking admission since the last week of March.

“Though we faced some problems initially, we managed to give treatment to the patients without any compromise after the formation of admission management teams and step-down centers.”

Dr Prabhavati credited the new admission management team and step-down centres for the increase in hospital discharges over the past few days.

“Patients with mild symptoms or those who have almost recovered are being shifted to the step-down center.” As on Sunday, the GGH was treating 1,200 Covid patients, 250 of whom are in the ICU.