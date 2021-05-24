STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra techie who survived robber attack in 2018 seeks aid for her treatment

Despite several surgeries and medication for the past two years, she is far from returning to normal.

Lavanya Reddy Janga, who survived an attack in Chennai in 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Do you remember braveheart Lavanya Reddy Janga from Telaprolu village in Krishna district, who survived an attack by a robber in Chennai on February 12, 2018? 

Despite several surgeries and medication for the past two years, she is far from returning to normal. With three more surgeries to go, the software engineer who was honoured with the title Thanga Tharagai (Golden Woman) by Tamil media house, is now looking desperately for financial help. She has made an appeal seeking financial support from the government and generous people to meet the cost of her medical treatment. 

On that fateful day, Lavanya, an employee of Newt Global Technology, went for a client meeting at Olympia Tech Park in Chennai, finished the meeting around 11:30 pm and started returning to her flat at Siruseri on a vehicle. When she slowed down at a curve on Thalambur -Perumbakkam Road, a miscreant suddenly attacked her with a sharp object and took away her gold chain, mobile phone and vehicle. She suffered severe injuries on the face and hand fracture in the attack.

Lavanya, mother of a two-year-old girl, said she spent more than six months in hospital and underwent eight surgeries which exhausted their family savings. She lost her job due to Covid-19. Having learnt about Milaap, she made an appeal for crowdfunding for her medical treatment. “I appealed to the people to fund my treatment,” she told TNIE

Link for donation: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-lavanya-31

