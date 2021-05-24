STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP slams Andhra Pradesh government's 'carelessness' over handling of COVID second wave crisis

State chief Somu Veerraju criticised the government for failing to effectively use the assistance extended by the Centre in the form of sending ventilators under PM Cares and others. 

Published: 24th May 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the state government remained careless even after the Centre has warned all the states of COVID-19 second wave, BJP state unit found fault with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for failing to handle the pandemic.

The state leaders also challenged the government to show if private hospitals were adhering to the government claims of reserving 50 per cent beds for COVID treatment and following the price set by the authorities. 

The state BJP leaders staged a two-hour protest at their residences across the State on Sunday against the alleged mishandling of the crisis. State chief Somu Veerraju criticised the government for failing to effectively use the assistance extended by the Centre in the form of sending ventilators under PM Cares and others. 

“The Centre has also advised the states to set up oxygen plants using PM Cares funds, but there was no action on the state’s part. Besides sending 4,960 ventilators out of the total 34,040, the Centre also sent large number of vaccines (88 lakh doses), several Remdesivir injections and offered other support.

"Yet, the government didn’t establish an oxygen generation unit, hasn’t increased beds in hospitals and couldn’t stock necessary medicines. We don’t know the account for eight lakh vaccine doses as well,” Veerraju alleged.

