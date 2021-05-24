COVID positivity rate 12 per cent in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 20,000 persons tested positive for the virus in the district during May, while Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 12 per cent in the second wave, Collector A Md Imtiaz said. The TPR was 5.3 per cent during Covid-19 outbreak last year.

The Collector on Sunday reviewed the measures to be taken for reducing the positivity rate, treatment of the virus and black fungus.

The Covid positivity rate in the state is 20 per cent and the public cooperation is necessary to decrease it further. The positivity in the district is low as compared to the State positivity rate. Imtiaz said that the second Covid-19 wave was spreading at a faster rate than the first one in the district.

More than 82,000 people have been affected by the virus in the district so far, with more than 20,000 affected in May alone. This has increased the pressure on Covid-19 hospitals in the district, the Collector observed. A total of 60 public and private hospitals have been set up to provide better medical treatment to the infectees. In addition to the Government Hospital, Machilipatnam, special Covid-19 treatment units have been opened at Gudivada and Nuzvid area hospitals and PHCs at Avanigadda, Nandigama, Gudur, Vuyyuru, Kaikaluru and Tiruvuru. While Silicon Andhra Hospital at Kuchipudi has been converted as Covid-19 Treatment Centre. Besides, Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) have been opened at Jaggayyapeta, Machilipatnam, Mopidevi, Nuzvid and Vijayawada to provide treatment to those with primary symptoms of the virus, Imtiaz said.

Those who don’t have home isolation facility can join the CCCs near them. The CCCs have emergency facilities such as oxygen and an ambulance to transport the patients to the hospital, if needed.

“Although the spread of the virus has declined slightly in the urban areas, its spread has increased in the rural areas. Authorities at the village and mandal levels should look into the Covid-19 spread at the field level and take appropriate measures to contain the spread of the virus,” the Collector said.

Black fungus unit at New GGH

He told the public not to get scared about black fungus. Around 100 persons have been diagnosed with black fungus following an overdose of steroids without checking blood sugar level during Covid-19 treatment for diabetics. Black fungus is not contagious, and people with the infection must seek treatment at the nearest government hospital or ENT., the Collector said.

Those who have recovered from the virus with diabetes can seek treatment for black fungus at the CCC or Covid-19 Treatment Centre if they have symptoms such as sinus, nasal congestion, eye swelling, or loss of contact with the eye area. Amphotericin-D injection is available at all government hospitals and CCCs. A special unit for black fungus has been set up at New GGH.

Public cooperation a must to bring down TPR

The State’s positivity rate is 20%. Krishna positivity rate less than State TPR

82,000 affected by Covid-19 in the district, over 20,000 affected in the month of May alone

The second Covid-19 wave spreading at a faster rate than the first one in Krishna district

100 persons have been diagnosed with black fungus due to an overdose of steroids during Covid-19 treatment

60 public and private hospitals have been set up to provide treatment to infectees

A special unit has been set up at the New GGH in Vijayawada for treatment of black fungus