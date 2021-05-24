STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily COVID positivity rate down to 20 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

State records 18,767 coronavirus infections, 20,109 recoveries, 104 fatalities in a day

Published: 24th May 2021 08:18 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the past few days, daily recoveries have been outnumbering new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. In the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, the state reported 20,109 recoveries against 18,767 infections, according to government data.

Fatalities, however, were more than 100 in the period, after which the toll rose to 10,126. After over 1.86 crore samples tests performed so far, the positivity rate stood at over 8 per cent. 

Principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal noted that the Covid-19 positive cases showed a declining trend over the past five days. “There has been a reduction of more than 1,000 new cases per day in the last five days.” 

Speaking to media on Sunday, he said 20,937 samples out of 92,231 tested on Friday; 19,981 out of 90,609 samples on Saturday; and 18,767 out of 91,629 samples on Sunday returned positive.

“If we see the trend, the samples being tested daily are around 90,000-91,000, but the number of cases is coming down.” 

“The (daily) positivity rate also declined from 22 per cent on Saturday to 20.48 per cent on Sunday.” 

Stating that the availability of ICU and oxygen beds is also being increased, Singhal said compared to 519 ICU beds and 1,384 oxygen beds available on Friday, the figures improved to 918 and 2,867, respectively, on Sunday.

According to the latest bulletin released by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19), East Godavari reported the highest of 2,887 new infections followed by Chittoor (2,323); the spike of 774 was the lowest in Krishna. The active caseload in the state is now 2,09,237, it added. 

Four districts reported less than 1,000 new cases each. Prakasam district became the 10th in the state to cross the aggregate of one lakh coronavirus cases while Vizianagaram went past the 70,000 mark.

Chittoor district reported 15 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours, West Godavari 13, Vizianagaram 11, Visakhapatnam nine, Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool eight each, Srikakulam seven and Nellore six. Kadapa saw only three more deaths in a day but Prakasam did not report any fresh fatality.

