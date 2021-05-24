DBT, infrastructure development: Farm sector gets top priority in last two years in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As promised, since the YSRC formed the government two years ago, agriculture, the mainstay of the State’s economy, was given top priority.

All promises made to the farming community were fulfilled despite financial difficulties being faced by the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy often says that the state will prosper only when the needs of the farmers are taken care of. In a bid to make the sector more profitable, several reforms were initiated in the last two years.

Under YSR Rythu Bharosa, a flagship programme of the State government, a total of Rs 17,030 crore was given to 52.38 lakh farmers in a phased manner. Each farmer will be getting Rs 13,500 per year so he/she can invest the same on agriculture activities.

As 80 per cent of state’s farmers are small and marginal with less than a hectare of land, the financial assistance is expected to take care of the farming needs. The amount is being provided to them before the farming season commences.

To ensure that farmers get timely advice and they are able to sell their produce, the government has started Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

A total 10,778 RBKs have been set up in the state. Janata Bazaars, where farmers can sell their produce for local consumption, will be set up shortly. Besides providing zero-interest crop loans, the State government is also providing free crop insurance. The farmers need not pay any premium and have to only register their crop through the e-cropping system.

Further, at Rs 14,000 crore, multipurpose facility centres were established by the government with cold storages, warehouses, grading facilities, packing system, primary processing equipment for quality testing of agricultural products, and setting up custom hiring centres through integrating with the RBKs.

Milk Collection Centres and Bulk Milk Cooling Centres are being set up in partnership with Amul. Dairy farmers through integration with Amul are receiving additional income of Rs 5 to Rs 15 more per liter of milk than in the past. The government is providing training to sheep and goat breeders through ‘Pashu Vignana Badi’ on modern nutrition and ownership practices.

As part of providing affordable prices to the farmers, crops are procured at remunerative prices. Through the implementation of the YSR Jala Kala, the government is providing free installation of borewells and pump sets. A rig has been set up in every assembly constituency across the state under the scheme to drill nearly 2 lakh borewells in four years at a cost of about Rs 4,932 crore. So far 1, 19,875 fishing families have benefited from an amount of Rs 332 crore under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme.