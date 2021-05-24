STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite arthritis, this Andhra health worker spends six hours in PPE daily, collects 4,000 Covid samples

Kabbala Indiramma (42), the health secretary of Gandhinagar ward in Palasa municipality, is getting treated for rheumatoid arthritis for the past five years. 

K Indiramma, a health secretary, collecting nasal samples for Covid tests in Palasa, Srikakulam. (Photo | EPS)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Despite her ill health, a health worker from Palasa has set an example by collecting more than 4,000 samples for Covid tests, and offering medical assistance to over 1,200 Covid patients. Her dedication to her profession is nothing short of an inspiration to health workers across the state.

In spite of her condition, she spends more than six hours every day in personal protective equipment (PPE), and has collected more than 4,000 samples in the first and second waves of the coronavirus. She has also distributed over 1,200 home isolation kits and conducts regular medical examination of the patients in home isolation with the help of three Asha workers working in her jurisdiction. 

Indiramma also looks after non-Covid patients who are suffering from seasonal diseases and pregnant women. The 42-year-old decided to be a health worker 12 years ago, and worked as an ANM on contract at Rentikota and Venkatapuram primary health centres for 10 years before she was selected and posted as a health secretary in Palasa in a recent recruitment drive. After her husband’s death due to illness three years ago, she became the sole guardian of their son and daughter.

Ever since the outbreak, she has been living in a separate room in her residence to ensure that her kids are safe. “I am suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and under medication from CMC, Vellore for the last five years. As per my health condition, I need eight prescription tablets every day to stay fit,” she says. 

Stating that her parents inspired her to join the profession, she says: “Under the guidance of Dr Srivanitha, Dr. Sunitha, Dr. Triveni, and with the support of Asha workers Asha, Jyothi, amd Rajani, I am performing my duty without any fear. It is my good fortune to have the opportunity to serve people during a pandemic.’’

