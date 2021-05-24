Only five of 350 beggars in Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation limits test positive for COVID

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Only five beggars and destitutes of the total 350 in the Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, much to the surprise of the East Godavari district medical and health authorities.

East Godavari has been reporting 3,000-2,500 new infections a day on an average and of the total around 350 emerge from the RMC limits alone. In the wake of high daily count, the medical and health authorities conducted Covid tests on 350 beggars and destitutes.

With the initiative of MP Margani Bharat, an awareness was created among beggars and destitutes who live on the banks of River Godavari, for the past three days. About 350 of them were made to gather at Pushkar Ghat on Sunday where they underwent Covid test. Some of them were reluctant to get tested initially, but we convinced them, the MP said. A team of doctors from the RMC and District Medical and Health Office conducted the tests.

“It seems they are taking all precautions to protect themselves from Covid,’’ he said, adding that there is a need to check the spread of the virus among homeless. All these beggars seek alms at places of worship and other busy junctions in the city. The five beggars who tested positive, were shifted to a Covid Care Centre.District Medical and Health Services Coordinator Dr Ramesh Kishore told TNIE that all of them were found to be in good health. “They sleep on the banks of river and are exposed to mosquitoes and other insects. But to our surprise they are very healthy,’’ he said.