Ready to hold Inter, entrance exams, says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as preparations for the conduct of entrance and Intermediate examinations are underway, the state government is also gearing up for phased-wise introduction of CBSE syllabus in schools, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Participating in a virtual conference with Union Education Department officials on Sunday, the education minister discussed the steps to be taken for the conduct of entrance tests and Class 12 exams, which will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

“We are ready to introduce Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for classes 1 to 10 in a phased manner. The new syllabus will be launched for classes 1 to 7 from the 2021-22 academic year. It will be introduced in all the classes by 2024,” Suresh said.

On the arrangements being made, the minister said instructions had been passed on to officials concerned to arrange an isolation centre at all examination centres, and sanitation measures will be intensified in all of the test centres.

“We have taken steps to train teachers, reduce online classes, and conduct examinations on time. Steps are being taken to administer vaccines to the teachers before the examinations. For this, the vaccine quota allotted to the state may be increased.”