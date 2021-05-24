Telangana e-pass rule leaves vehicles lined up at Andhra Pradesh checkposts for hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: With the Telangana state government implementing the lockdown strictly restricting the inter-state movement of vehicles even during the relaxation period of 6 to 10 am, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at the inter-state borders in Krishna, Guntur, and Kurnool districts on Sunday.

Till Saturday, the Telangana government allowed entry of vehicles into the state during the curfew relaxation period, but it made e-pass mandatory for vehicles to enter the state from Sunday.

Though Andhra Pradesh police are allowing the inter-state movement of vehicles during the partial curfew relaxation period of 6 am to 12 noon, Telangana police are insisting on e-pass to allow vehicles into the neighbouring state. Only e-pass holders, ambulances and vehicles of essential services are being allowed into the state.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles lined up at Ramapuram village near Kodad in Suryapet district as the TS police stopped them for not having e-passes. Tension prevailed for some time at the AP-Telangana border checkpost with several commuters entering into argument with the TS police for not allowing their vehicles into the state during the lockdown relaxation period without giving prior information about the new restriction.

According to Krishna district police, those who do not have an e-pass, were asked to apply for it urgently.

“With the TS police stopping vehicles from crossing the border checkpost, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Ramapuram,’’ Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy said, urging people going to TS from Andhra Pradesh to apply for an e-pass and avoid a bitter experience at the border.

Similar situation prevailed at the Pondugula checkpost in Guntur district. At Pullur toll plaza on NH 44 in Kurnool district, several people argued with the TS police for preventing them from entering the State. Vehicles were stranded at the toll plaza for nearly three hours. The TS police finally allowed vehicles from 9 to 10 am without any restriction.

A Hyderabad-based traveller said they were returning from Orvakal in Kurnool district after attending a wedding. The TS police stopped their vehicle even during the relaxation period. “We did not apply for e-pass as we are not aware of the new restriction. We were stranded at the border for three hours,’’ he said.

Gadwal DSP Yadagiri said they did not allow vehicles even during the curfew relaxation period to restrict the entry of vehicles from AP into TS. “On Sundays, many vehicles from AP enter TS in the morning hours to get liquor and it has become a nuisance,” the DSP added.

Vehicles allowed for 1 hour

The Telangana State police finally allowed vehicles from 9 to 10 am without any restriction as several commuters entered into heated arguments with checkpost cops