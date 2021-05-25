18,000 COVID-19 recoveries against 13,000 new cases in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported nearly 13,000 new infections from 50,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, taking the cumulative cases near 16 lakh. With recoveries more than the new infections, the caseload came down to less than 2.03 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest number of 2,652 new infections followed by 1,690 in Visakhapatnam, while Krishna district reported the lowest, 274 new cases. Only four districts reported more than 1,000 new infections.

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative cases in Kadapa district went past 90,000 while the total cases in Vizianagaram district surged past 71,000. Vizianagaram district continues to be the one with the lowest overall cases.

The recoveries stood at 18,373, taking the overall tally to more than 13.79 lakh. The active cases have come down to 2.03 lakh with the highest active cases of over 33,000 in East Godavari and the lowest of 6,617 in Kurnool district.

Another 96 deaths during the 24 hours took the overall fatalities to more than 10,200. Chittoor reported the highest of 14 deaths followed by 10 each in Kurnool and Vizianagaram, nine in Anantapur, eight each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, seven each in Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Srikakulam, four in West Godavari, three in Prakasam and two in Kadapa. With the fresh fatalities, the overall deaths in Guntur went past 900 while the overall deaths in Vizianagaram breached the 500-mark while Anantapur tally went past 850.