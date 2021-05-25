50 black fungus cases reported in a week, 35 patients admitted to Andhra's King George Hospital

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Black fungus or mucormycosis is fast spreading its tentacles in the district. As many as 50 cases have been reported in just one week. While 35 of patients are undergoing treatment in King George Hospital (KGH), others are being treated in private hospitals in the city.A woman from Madhurawada reportedly developed symptoms of black fungus on May 16 and she died two days later. Though the case was not officially notified, the district administration has initiated measures to curb the spread of fungus. A 25-bed facility has come up in the dermatology ward for infection cases.

Collector V Vinay Chand has constituted an expert medical team headed by Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar to monitor treatment of black fungus cases. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sudhakar said the condition of those with black fungus symptoms is stable. As the 25 beds earmarked for fungus cases were full, new cases were accommodated in vacant beds.

Dr Sudhakar said black fungus is not contagious. There is no prevention and only treatment for the disease. However, the rate of recovery is very high if the infection is detected early. Controlling diabetes among the patients recovered from Covid is the key to check the spread of black fungus. Despite the rise in number of fungus cases, there is no need to panic, he added.