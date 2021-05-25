Andhra HC exempts 3 private colleges from fee structure 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday exempted three private colleges from the Government Order 1 issued on January 8. The GO was issued fixing the fees for private unaided degree colleges for 2020-21 to 2022-23, as recommended by the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC).

Hearing the petitions filed by the managements of three colleges, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy said as per Rule 8 of APHERMC guidelines-2019, when the Commission is proposing a fee structure for an academic year, it has to take the version of the respective colleges into consideration.

However, the Commission has violated the rule in this case and acted unilaterally. The Order was in violation of natural justice and the Constitution, he added. APHERMC secretary was directed to inform the proposed fees to the managements of the three colleges.