Andhra HC grants bail to Dhulipalla, Sangam MD

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to TDP leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and Sangam dairy managing director Gopalakrishnan. The duo were arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy.

Hearing separate bail petitions filed by Dhullipala and Gopalakrishnan, Justice K Suresh Reddy granted them bail. The fact that both are Covid patients was also taken into consideration, he added. Both the petitioners were directed to submit a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh and they have to stay within Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limited for next four weeks. On the other hand, the ACB has been asked to inform the court 24 hours before the interrogation of the duo.