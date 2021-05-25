STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh prepared for Cyclone Yaas, says Chief Minister

The CM asked the officials to arrange diesel generators in hospitals to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and also to assign electricity department staff there.

Published: 25th May 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats return to shore in view of Cyclone Yaas, at Peddajalari Peta in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Fishing boats return to shore in view of Cyclone Yaas, at Peddajalari Peta in Visakhapatnam on Monday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh is unlikely to face the wrath of Cyclone Yaas, but the state government is ready to face any eventuality, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who participated in a video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the cyclone preparedness of five states, said.  

“Officials of all concerned departments attended the video conference held by the Union cabinet secretary on May 22, and the state government is on high alert to deal with the cyclone,” he said. Later, the Chief Minister reviewed the movement of the storm, and precautionary measures in place. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have put the district administrations of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on alert.  

The CM asked the officials to arrange diesel generators in hospitals to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and also to assign electricity department staff there. Further, the officials were instructed to shift people from low-lying areas to safer locations, and ensure relief camps have facilities in view of Covid-19.   Srikakulam administration was asked to start evacuating people from low-lying areas without any delay. 

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, and other top officials  were presnt. Later, energy secretary and CMD/APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli asked the officials to be cautious and be prepared to face any eventuality. 

HEAVY RAINS LIKELY IN  NORTH COASTAL DISTRICTS
India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall and  thunderstorms in north coastal districts of the state under the influence of the cyclone. Gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely along the coast of the state on Tuesday, the agency said.  Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region.  Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. 

