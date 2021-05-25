APSSDC launches online courses for Covid warriors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has launched a training programme to provide Covid-related online courses for free of cost in collaboration with FIND & FutureLearn.APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and Managing Director N Bangara Raju launched the programme on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Reddy said the APSSDC in association with Future Learn and other international collaborators like FIND (which brings on-board content from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM), Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins school of nursing, Jhpiego (a Johns Hopkins University Affiliate), and Public Health England was providing several online courses related to Covid-19.

The APSSDC is conducting different courses like diagnostics and testing, laboratory training for molecular testing, Effective Nursing in Times of Crisis, Psychological First Aid and webinars by Royal Colleges of Physicians of Edinburgh. These courses are aimed at upgrading skills of healthcare professionals.