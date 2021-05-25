Discharge summary of rebel YSRC MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raj sought 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sixth additional junior civil and in charge CID Court Judge Justice K Aruna asked the counsel representing rebel YSRC MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju to submit his discharge summary from hospital on Monday.

When Raju’s counsel VV Lakshmi Narayana submitted a bail petition along with the bail bonds and `1 lakh surety bonds, Judge K Aruna inquired about the health condition of the MP. She also wanted the counsel to submit the discharge summary of the Narsapuram MP along with the bail and surety bonds for confirming the MP’s health condition.

“Since the petitioner, Raju, is still undergoing treatment in the hospital, we could not submit the discharge summary. We will file another surety petition to court after four days along with the discharge summary,” said Lakshmi Narayana.

